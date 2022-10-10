Situation Update, Oct 10, 2022 - Why the COLLAPSE of the current EVIL system will set humanity free

0:00 Collapse

Jim Willie (Golden Jackass)





- Do not fear the collapse; it is NECESSARY for evil to be dismantled

- Prepare to REBUILD the next society with a new pro-human, pro-liberty structure

- "Antifragile" needs to be the structure of the next society: Decentralized, local, redundant

- Resilient prepping will get YOU through the collapse, alive and functioning

- Shifting to GOLD and SILVER will transition your financial assets to the post-collapse society

- The fall of Big Government, Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Ag is a BENEFIT to the world

- #PayPal threatens to steal $2500 from each user's account if they spread "misinformation"

- Morality and ethics are rapidly collapsing across modern society as luciferian agenda rises

- Analysis of the #Ukraine bombing of #Crimea bridge

- Interview with Jim Willie of Golden Jackass

- Why WE are the "white hats" who must defeat evil and dismantle tyranny







