Vegas Shooting uncovered

Note! I uploaded this video correctly for some strange reason it’s upside down, now this is making it difficult to see what your seeing. It’s kind of ironic because that’s exactly what I’m asking U to do, rather then looking up on the 32 floor to the fake narrative flip it look down around the 2nd floor tram station. What your looking at is the Mandalay tram tunnel at 10:14 on Oct 1 2017 two muzzle flashes were captured after all but not from the 32 floor. And we have more, A big chunk of the exterior wall is shot away, was there a gun battle YES! The Health Ranger along with all the other analyst / commentators should have looked and listened more closely to the taxi video by Cori Langdon, rather then the fake Narrative on the 32 floor. Evidence of multiple shooters in the Mandalay tram station is astonishing.