Dr. Daniel Nagase: “History repeats itself. Nuremberg Will happen again.”

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(Oct 1st, 2021) Dr. Daniel Nagase spoke on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials. The event was hosted by a nonpartisan local group called Common Ground. In his powerful speech, Dr. Nagase explained how he was fired for simply treating three COVID patients in an Alberta hospital with Ivermectin during the weekend of September 11. He blasted all the Canadian doctors and surgeons “who are standing in the way of life-saving medicine.” and concludes that “something malicious is going on.”
Article with the video: https://amgreatness.com/2021/10/04/canadian-doctor-says-something-malicious-is-going-on-after-hes-punished-for-treating-covid-patients-with-ivermectin/