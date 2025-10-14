© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fourth Dimension Vol2: (Chapter 1b) Holy Spirit's Legal Loophole
Ezekiel 36:26 KJV
[26] A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.
#faith #Bible #Jesus #Trump #Israel