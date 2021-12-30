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2022 Alternatives
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10 views • December 30, 2021
Let’s make 2022 the year of making positive alternative choices to make humanity, and ourselves, the best we can be? Yes we can!
Explore health alternatives in this short video.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
Explore health alternatives in this short video.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
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