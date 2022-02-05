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Feb. 4. LOVE REVOLUTION! in OTTAWA (Unceded Algonquin territory)
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57 views • February 05, 2022
Words from a METIS hero. The Rainbow Warriors of every colour and creed will stand up for freedom and Truth.
Thank you God for the First Nations. and thankyou to the Algonquin nation, on whose UNCEDED land, Ottawa sits. The first nations of the world have been victims of government tyranny for centuries. Remember their struggles that continue to this day. Lack of safe housing and clean water while the government of Canada coerces them into vaccines citing HEalth concerns. YA right. more B.S.
Thank you God for the First Nations. and thankyou to the Algonquin nation, on whose UNCEDED land, Ottawa sits. The first nations of the world have been victims of government tyranny for centuries. Remember their struggles that continue to this day. Lack of safe housing and clean water while the government of Canada coerces them into vaccines citing HEalth concerns. YA right. more B.S.
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