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Oil Pulling (Why and How)
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77 views • October 02, 2019
Dr. Stuart Nunnally and I discuss how the health of your mouth affects the health of your body. Oil pulling is a technique that can reverse gum disease and also improve your overall health.
He first discusses how bacteria in the mouth can travel and contribute to other chronic conditions.
Your cardiovascular health is at risk if you have periodontal disease. Many of the same bacteria is found in both places.
Then we talk about chronic inflammation and how it's related to your mouth.
Next, we teach you what oil pulling does and how to do it.
What oil is best? How much oil should you use? Can you overdo it?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
Learn more from Dr. Nunnally: https://www.healthysmilesforlife.com/
He first discusses how bacteria in the mouth can travel and contribute to other chronic conditions.
Your cardiovascular health is at risk if you have periodontal disease. Many of the same bacteria is found in both places.
Then we talk about chronic inflammation and how it's related to your mouth.
Next, we teach you what oil pulling does and how to do it.
What oil is best? How much oil should you use? Can you overdo it?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
Learn more from Dr. Nunnally: https://www.healthysmilesforlife.com/
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