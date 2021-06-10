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Building our Root Cellar - Root cellar which we will be able to use as an off-grid refrigerator
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98 views • June 10, 2021
More info here https://Build-Root-Cellar.blogspot.com
"Stock Food the Traditional Way with A Root Cellar" That also doubles as an underground bunker. Perfect for stormy times. Without the dangers of re-freezing or thawing that could make food unsafe.
"Stock Food the Traditional Way with A Root Cellar" That also doubles as an underground bunker. Perfect for stormy times. Without the dangers of re-freezing or thawing that could make food unsafe.
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