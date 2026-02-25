BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The AI Wars Have Already | the Battle for National Security
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
26 views • 22 hours ago

Sean Morgan delivers a stark briefing on the accelerating AI wars—battles being fought not with bullets, but with code, capital, and human lives.


First, the markets: Anthropic's Claude Code upgrade—capable of modernizing decades-old COBOL systems still running banks, airlines, and government mainframes—triggered a 13% single-day plunge in IBM shares, wiping out $40 billion in market value. One blog post. One company. $40 billion gone. This is the velocity of disruption in the AI era.


Then, the human cost: Reports reveal that OpenAI employees flagged disturbing ChatGPT interactions with Jesse Van Rootselaar in June 2020—five months before he killed eight people in a British Columbia mass shooting. Staff debated notifying authorities. Management judged the activity "non-credible and non-imminent." Eight people are dead. And the question hangs in the air: could AI have stopped this?


mass shootingai warssean morganchatgptopenaiai ethicsanthropic claude codecobol modernizationibm stock plungemarket disruptionjesse van rootselaartech accountability
