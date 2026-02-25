The AI Wars Have Already | the Battle for National Security

Sean Morgan delivers a stark briefing on the accelerating AI wars—battles being fought not with bullets, but with code, capital, and human lives.





First, the markets: Anthropic's Claude Code upgrade—capable of modernizing decades-old COBOL systems still running banks, airlines, and government mainframes—triggered a 13% single-day plunge in IBM shares, wiping out $40 billion in market value. One blog post. One company. $40 billion gone. This is the velocity of disruption in the AI era.





Then, the human cost: Reports reveal that OpenAI employees flagged disturbing ChatGPT interactions with Jesse Van Rootselaar in June 2020—five months before he killed eight people in a British Columbia mass shooting. Staff debated notifying authorities. Management judged the activity "non-credible and non-imminent." Eight people are dead. And the question hangs in the air: could AI have stopped this?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.