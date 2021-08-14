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Anti-Tyranny Protests All Across France! If tyranny in France is defeated the whole thing will collapse.
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51 views • August 14, 2021
Anti-Tyranny Protests All Across France! If tyranny in France is defeated the whole thing will collapse.
Anti-Tyranny Protests All Across France! #Manif14Aout #NonAuPasseportSanitaire
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Manif14Aout:e?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
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If the vaccine passport tyranny in France is defeated the whole thing will collapse. What happens in France will affect us all. This is the beta test. If Macron succeeds we are all done, if the French people win, it's game over for the globalists. This is their Rubicon.
-The Architect.
https://twitter.com/Marlec67/status/1426556315988500486?s=20
_________________
Anti-Tyranny Protests All Across France! #Manif14Aout #NonAuPasseportSanitaire
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Manif14Aout:e?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
__________________
If the vaccine passport tyranny in France is defeated the whole thing will collapse. What happens in France will affect us all. This is the beta test. If Macron succeeds we are all done, if the French people win, it's game over for the globalists. This is their Rubicon.
-The Architect.
https://twitter.com/Marlec67/status/1426556315988500486?s=20
_________________
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