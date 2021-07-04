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FULL INTERVIEW: Doctor Warns The World About Deadly COVID Vaccines
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343 views • July 04, 2021
Dr. Angelina Farella of https://www.abt4kids.com and https://aflds.org joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to warn the world about the deadly Covid-19 vaccines.
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