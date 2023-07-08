The Ruger 10/22 in Irons

I recently acquired a Ruger 10/22 with the modular stock. It didn’t have the integral pic rail, but is pre-drilled for a rail. I could have bought an extended pic rail to mount an rifle scope, but I decided that I needed to outfit an iron sight Appleseed/Liberty Training rifle.





Tech-Sights are recommended by Project Appleseed. I’ve used them on a SU16c and an AK47 with great results. So Tech-Sights Aperture sights were the obvious choice in this Appleseed build out.









Links





Project Appleseed

www.appleseedinfo.org





Appleseed Prep

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep





Wyoming Sight Drifter - AmbGun Review

https://youtu.be/aweK1bO5wuY





Wyoming Sight Drifter

https://www.wyomingsightdrifter.com





Weaver V3

https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ





Tech Sights TSR100

https://www.tech-sights.com/ruger-products/?add-to-cart=43





BX Trigger

https://www.ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/?r=y





Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release

https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release





Volquartsen Trigger

https://volquartsen.com/products/205-tg2000-trigger-group





10 round mags

https://shopruger.com/BX-1-10-Round-Magazine-Value-3-Pack/productinfo/90451/









Chapters

0:00 Special Editions

0:52 Tech-Sights

1:41 Install Sights

2:20 Benefits

2:41 Canvas Sling

3:04 Trigger

4:10 Rifleman Patch

4:39 What You Need

5:28 Conclusion