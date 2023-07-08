The Ruger 10/22 in Irons

I recently acquired a Ruger 10/22 with the modular stock. It didn’t have the integral pic rail, but is pre-drilled for a rail. I could have bought an extended pic rail to mount an rifle scope, but I decided that I needed to outfit an iron sight Appleseed/Liberty Training rifle.
Tech-Sights are recommended by Project Appleseed. I’ve used them on a SU16c and an AK47 with great results. So Tech-Sights Aperture sights were the obvious choice in this Appleseed build out.
Links
Project Appleseed
www.appleseedinfo.org
Appleseed Prep
https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep
Wyoming Sight Drifter - AmbGun Review
https://youtu.be/aweK1bO5wuY
Wyoming Sight Drifter
https://www.wyomingsightdrifter.com
Weaver V3
https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ
Tech Sights TSR100
https://www.tech-sights.com/ruger-products/?add-to-cart=43
BX Trigger
https://www.ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/?r=y
Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release
https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release
Volquartsen Trigger
https://volquartsen.com/products/205-tg2000-trigger-group
10 round mags
https://shopruger.com/BX-1-10-Round-Magazine-Value-3-Pack/productinfo/90451/
Chapters
0:00 Special Editions
0:52 Tech-Sights
1:41 Install Sights
2:20 Benefits
2:41 Canvas Sling
3:04 Trigger
4:10 Rifleman Patch
4:39 What You Need
5:28 Conclusion
