JUne 8, 2922 Pro-abortion protesters marched in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Sunday evening, chanting threats as they slowly paraded by.

The protesters chanted in call and response as they marched past a line of police in front of Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase, Maryland home, “Cut his time short! A rapist should not rule the court!” and “No privacy for us! No peace for you!”Kavanaugh’s home has been the target of protests since a draft leak in May of last year of the Dobbs abortion decision overturning Roe and Casey that returned the matter of abortion to the states. The final decision was was released in June.

A lone gunman showed up at Kavanaugh’s home one night in June intending to assassinate the justice but got cold feet and was arrested nearby.