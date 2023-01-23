Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cut his time short! ?
114 views
channel image
Awakening
Published 21 hours ago |

JUne 8, 2922 Pro-abortion protesters marched in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Sunday evening, chanting threats as they slowly paraded by.

The protesters chanted in call and response as they marched past a line of police in front of Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase, Maryland home, “Cut his time short! A rapist should not rule the court!” and “No privacy for us! No peace for you!”Kavanaugh’s home has been the target of protests since a draft leak in May of last year of the Dobbs abortion decision overturning Roe and Casey that returned the matter of abortion to the states. The final decision was was released in June.

A lone gunman showed up at Kavanaugh’s home one night in June intending to assassinate the justice but got cold feet and was arrested nearby.

Keywords
abortioncourtsupremejusticekavanaughprotesters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket