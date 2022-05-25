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Klaus Schwab Stresses The Importance Of Protecting Against: "A New Virus Possibly, Or Other Risks Which We Have On The Global Agenda, As Well As Climate Change"
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31 views • May 25, 2022
Klaus Schwab Stresses The Importance Of Protecting Against:
"A new virus possibly, or other risks which we have on the global agenda," as well as climate change
I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THE GLOBAL AGENDA IS NOT IN 'WE THE PEOPLE'S' BEST INTEREST!
#KlausSchwab #TheGreatReset #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #ClimateHoax #Davos #ManufacturedFoodCrisis
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
"A new virus possibly, or other risks which we have on the global agenda," as well as climate change
I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THE GLOBAL AGENDA IS NOT IN 'WE THE PEOPLE'S' BEST INTEREST!
#KlausSchwab #TheGreatReset #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #ClimateHoax #Davos #ManufacturedFoodCrisis
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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