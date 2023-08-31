Alex Krainer - "We've reached the end of western colonialism."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Aug 31,
2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Alex Krainer
Topic: “We’ve reached the end of western colonialism!”
www.alexkrainer.substack.com
www.TheNakedHedgie.com
Bio:
Alex Krainer is a market analyst, researcher, futures trader, investor, author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. He was born and raised in the socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. At 17 he joined a student exchange program in the United States where he also took up his university studies. From there his path led to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics and advanced to a masters program. From Switzerland he moved to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994. Nine of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. That year he returned to his native Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. In 1996, upon discharge from the military, he took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the head of risk and in 2000 the company's CEO. He had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading financial and commodities markets. By 2007 he launched his own investment management company and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27% net of fees) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his hedge fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip managed futures funds. In 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth to manage the firm’s tail risk strategy. From 2012 to 2019, always relying on I-System strategies, this fund outperformed the EurekaHedge Tail Risk Index. In 2020
he
set up Krainer Analytics to provide turn-key portfolio solutions and trading decision support to third party investment managers.
BOOKS & LINKS:
" Alex Krainer's Trend Following Bible" (2021) - free download
“Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading" (2016) was rated #1 book on commodities for investors and traders by FinancialExpert.co.uk - free download
Day-job web page: ISystem-TF.com
Blog: TheNakedHedgie.com
Substack: Alex Krainer's Trend Compass
YouTube channel: MARKETS, TRENDS & PROFITS
ZeroHedge articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/contributors/44505
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alex-sasha-krainer-0b74ab1a
INTERVIEW PANEL
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo
- @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/
https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/weve-reached-the-end-of-western-colonialism
https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-business-of-freedom-and-democracy