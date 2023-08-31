BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Krainer - "We've reached the end of western colonialism."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
18 views • August 31, 2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Aug  31,
2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Alex Krainer

Topic: “We’ve reached the end of western colonialism!”

 

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com


Bio:


Alex Krainer is a market analyst, researcher, futures trader, investor, author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. He was born and raised in the socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. At 17 he joined a student exchange program in the United States where he also took up his university studies. From there his path led to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics and advanced to a masters program. From Switzerland he moved to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994. Nine of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. That year he returned to his native Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. In 1996, upon discharge from the military, he took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the head of risk and in 2000 the company's CEO. He had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading financial and commodities markets. By 2007 he launched his own investment management company and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27% net of fees) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his hedge fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip managed futures funds. In 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth to manage the firm’s tail risk strategy. From 2012 to 2019, always relying on I-System strategies, this fund outperformed the EurekaHedge Tail Risk Index. In 2020
he
set up Krainer Analytics to provide turn-key portfolio solutions and trading decision support to third party investment managers.



BOOKS & LINKS:

" Alex Krainer's Trend Following Bible" (2021) - free download

“Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading" (2016) was rated #1 book on commodities for investors and traders by FinancialExpert.co.uk - free download

Day-job web page: ISystem-TF.com 

Blog: TheNakedHedgie.com

Substack: Alex Krainer's Trend Compass

YouTube channel: MARKETS, TRENDS & PROFITS

ZeroHedge articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/contributors/44505 

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alex-sasha-krainer-0b74ab1a


INTERVIEW PANEL


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo
- @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-




Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/



https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/weve-reached-the-end-of-western-colonialism


https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-business-of-freedom-and-democracy

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticecoupwesternbricscolonialism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy