The Russian Ministry of Defense announced victory on Friday, November 7, that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Uspenovka one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds on the left bank of the Yanchur River, Zaporozhye Region. Uspenovka, the second largest and most important settlement, stretches along the Yanchur River for over 5 kilometers and constitutes a complex defensive area, equipped with firing positions and engineering obstacles. Soldiers of the armored unit of the 218th Guards Tank Regiment, 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army as part of the Vostok Group of Forces, salute from the liberated Uspenovka, in front of the Memorial to the Soviet Liberation Soldiers.

Although Uspenovka is the enemy's largest stronghold, the courage of the Russian fighters enabled them to repel Zelensky's troops there. The northeastern part of Uspenovka is surrounded by a natural barrier, the Yanchur River, which hampered the advance of the Vostok Group of Forces. Despite the difficult conditions and heavy enemy fire, the assault detachment acted decisively and cohesively, completing its assigned task in the shortest possible time during the battle! Thus, Vostok units managed to capture over 7 square kilometers of territory, over 1,100 buildings, and destroy over 50 Ukrainian armored vehicles including NATO supplies.

Several Ukrainian troops heeded Russian advice and fled the key settlement of Uspenovka. It was clear that they did not want to fight in vain, ignoring the orders of their leaders, including Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky, 20th Corps Commander Nikolyuk and 110th Mechanized Brigade Commander Chumak. These superiors sacrificed soldiers dragged from the streets of Ukraine, but achieved the results shown in videos filmed by Russian troops. After fleeing Uspenovka, a crucial defensive hub for them, they were fortunate to survive. The Vostok troops achieved another victory by liberating Uspenovka, and the Russian Far East troops now see many new directions ahead that they can go!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!