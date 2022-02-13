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Pastor Artur Pawlowski - He Has Stood For You Canada, Will You Stand For Him?
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140 views • February 13, 2022
Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested this week. He has been treated horribly and has committed no crime. He has loved the poor, the homeless, the outcast and the people of Canada. He has been a part of the protests to secure liberty and now, the people need to support him. I'll show you what is going on and how you can help.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/pastor-artur-pawlowski-he-has-stood-for-you-canada-will-you-stand-for-him-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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