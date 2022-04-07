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Interview with Sergueï Glaziev, Putin's economy adviser
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43 views • April 07, 2022
Source/Credit : https://reseauinternational.net/interview-de-serguei-glaziev/
Interview with Sergueï Glaziev
A very interesting interview (translated from Russian) of Putin's "economy" adviser: Sergey Glazyev. It is therefore an “authorized” Russian point of view, on the economic standoff between Russia and the Western coalition (USA-NATO-dollar).
This economic and financial aspect of the crisis and its future consequences are rarely mentioned on Western TV sets, and in any case in a far-sighted way, by the self-proclaimed experts on Russia. Glazyev can talk about it because it is he who is behind the measures taken by the Russians (against Russian sanctions and questioning the monopoly of the dollar.)
In the war in Ukraine, it must be understood that it is this questioning of global economic and financial balances that will have the most serious consequences on the future of the USA, the EU and NATO.
It is a long document (more than 10 pages), intended for those who want to get to the bottom of things.
PS: It should be noted with interest that YouTube participates, in its own way, in the information war, by censoring dissident speech. He had already done so for the “Covid-19 pandemic”. So we have been warned. There is only “acceptable” information in the world and it is the GAFAMs who are in charge of disseminating it on behalf of their masters. …
(by Dominique Delawarde)
Original Link: https://www.business-gazeta.ru/article/544773
Interview with Sergueï Glaziev
A very interesting interview (translated from Russian) of Putin's "economy" adviser: Sergey Glazyev. It is therefore an “authorized” Russian point of view, on the economic standoff between Russia and the Western coalition (USA-NATO-dollar).
This economic and financial aspect of the crisis and its future consequences are rarely mentioned on Western TV sets, and in any case in a far-sighted way, by the self-proclaimed experts on Russia. Glazyev can talk about it because it is he who is behind the measures taken by the Russians (against Russian sanctions and questioning the monopoly of the dollar.)
In the war in Ukraine, it must be understood that it is this questioning of global economic and financial balances that will have the most serious consequences on the future of the USA, the EU and NATO.
It is a long document (more than 10 pages), intended for those who want to get to the bottom of things.
PS: It should be noted with interest that YouTube participates, in its own way, in the information war, by censoring dissident speech. He had already done so for the “Covid-19 pandemic”. So we have been warned. There is only “acceptable” information in the world and it is the GAFAMs who are in charge of disseminating it on behalf of their masters. …
(by Dominique Delawarde)
Original Link: https://www.business-gazeta.ru/article/544773
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