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Another HUMAN BEING turned into a VEGETABLE by the COVID vaccine (MIRRORED)
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4427 views • September 20, 2021
Another HUMAN BEING turned into a VEGETABLE by the COVID vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/53dfd1c1-7ba8-42f7-8ae2-8f811e2b5012
This is what happens if you trust the corrupt government and crooked scientists, doctors and nurses. You will either end up dead or end up becoming a vegetable. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.
Mirrored - No Face Masks
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/53dfd1c1-7ba8-42f7-8ae2-8f811e2b5012
This is what happens if you trust the corrupt government and crooked scientists, doctors and nurses. You will either end up dead or end up becoming a vegetable. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.
Mirrored - No Face Masks
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