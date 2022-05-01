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AMERICANS PUSHED OUT OF SOUTHWEST BEING "REPLACED" BY CHINESE, INDIANS & MUSLIMS
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120 views • May 01, 2022
Note: Sorry my voice is somewhat garbled. I recorded this at 6am fignting the NWO, GREAT RESET globalist takeover 24/7. I appreciate $$ contributions so I can upgrade my equipment and production values.
Thanks to our criminal fascist govt. doing the bidding of criminal real estate cartels, developers, large cities in the southwest are forcing Americans out replacing with mostly non white chinese(very racist and ethnocentric), Indians and muslims in expensive neighborhoods and hordes of disease spreading illegal alien latinos in working class neighborhoods(SHARIA law zones coming like London)who dislike American culture.
Most Americans can't afford houses anymore thanks to this nefarious globalist agenda. The govt. does have billions of your tax $$ to mandate the poison jabs on the sheeple to be replaced.
This will not end well if it continues and may provoke a massive race war which the globalists and China want to destroy the USA from within.
Thanks to our criminal fascist govt. doing the bidding of criminal real estate cartels, developers, large cities in the southwest are forcing Americans out replacing with mostly non white chinese(very racist and ethnocentric), Indians and muslims in expensive neighborhoods and hordes of disease spreading illegal alien latinos in working class neighborhoods(SHARIA law zones coming like London)who dislike American culture.
Most Americans can't afford houses anymore thanks to this nefarious globalist agenda. The govt. does have billions of your tax $$ to mandate the poison jabs on the sheeple to be replaced.
This will not end well if it continues and may provoke a massive race war which the globalists and China want to destroy the USA from within.
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