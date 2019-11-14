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AA-46 Investigative Journalist Terri LaPoint Discusses Medical Kidnapping.
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18 views • November 14, 2019
Terri LaPoint joins us today in The Anomic Age to discuss her investigative work into medical kidnapping. She has published articles on hundreds of cases involving family members taken by Protective Services. We will also delve into the connections to the greater picture of child trafficking, pedophilia, and the murder of those who expose it.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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