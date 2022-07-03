Dr. Richard Urso ~ The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After Covid Jabs

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Dr. Richard Urso: "From [ages] 25 to 44, we saw last quarter of last year an 82% rise in deaths, so there's a lot of data that's out there that is very, very troubling... This lipid nanoparticle messenger RNA platform, I don't care what you attach it to, it is always going to travel everywhere. It's always going to be a problem. And that's why you see the distribution of of disorders coming from this after the vaccines affect so many different organ systems because it distributes everywhere."
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-1-dr-richard-urso-alarming-post-booster-trends-and-the-censorship-of-treatments-for-covid-19_4417659.html
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