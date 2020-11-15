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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapters 10 - 11
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96 views • November 15, 2020
The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapters 10 - 11
Again we come to another parenthetical portion that comes between the sixth and seventh trumpets – similar to the parentheses found between the sixth and seventh seals and the sixth and seventh vials. Divine Order.
The seventh trumpet ushers in the millennial kingdom and continues to the close of the course of time and the establishment of the Great White Throne for the judgment of the wicked dead.
As with Daniel and the other 3 young Hebrews, we find in chapter one of Daniel where God prepares and strengthens the moral character of these young men so we see in chapter 10 John being equipped to handle the things that are to come.
Chapter 11 the two witnesses and the seventh trumpet
Again we come to another parenthetical portion that comes between the sixth and seventh trumpets – similar to the parentheses found between the sixth and seventh seals and the sixth and seventh vials. Divine Order.
The seventh trumpet ushers in the millennial kingdom and continues to the close of the course of time and the establishment of the Great White Throne for the judgment of the wicked dead.
As with Daniel and the other 3 young Hebrews, we find in chapter one of Daniel where God prepares and strengthens the moral character of these young men so we see in chapter 10 John being equipped to handle the things that are to come.
Chapter 11 the two witnesses and the seventh trumpet
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