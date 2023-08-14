Rising Concern Over Deepfake AI and Its Impact on the Brain - Dr. James Spencer

Nobody can deny that the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing rapidly. As AI systems like ChatGPT expand their knowledge and attempt to mirror human intelligence, potential dangers related to this evolving technology have arisen. Dr. James Spencer, president of the D.L. Moody Center, shares valuable insight into the pros and cons of AI technology, as well as how the Christian should specifically approach this new digital tool. Will it be used for good or evil? Will AI be used for large-scale deception? The potential drawbacks and threats of AI technology include “deep fakes” and a negative change in how brains learn and develop. Progress, for the Christian, James explains, is ultimately defined as conformity to the image of Christ.
TAKEAWAYS
AI has the potential to create more phobias and fears than concrete solutions
AI could certainly change the way things are done in the future
People must redevelop a skill set known as information literacy to distinguish between what’s the real thing and what is AI
AI “deep fakes” are perhaps the most disturbing concern of this technology
