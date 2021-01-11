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ThePatriotNurse: How It Begins...When You See THIS Happening-The "Othering" has Started 10January2021
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90 views • January 11, 2021
Posted 10Janury2021: The Purge* and Holocaust of the Conservatives and anyone who believes in God by the Leftist has started. People are being turned into the "Others", just as the Jews in Europe were treated in the 1930s and 40s, or during the Great Soviet Purge. Don't believe the Lies from the Left. The Left will attack you. Defend yourself. This is also a Spiritual War. Things will go very bad, very fast. Care for your family at your home not in the overwhelmed Hospital System. You will give the best care to your family, treat them early. Get out of the Leftist System.
*The Great Purge, also known as the “Great Terror,” was a brutal political campaign led by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to eliminate dissenting members of the Communist Party and anyone else he considered a threat.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
*The Great Purge, also known as the “Great Terror,” was a brutal political campaign led by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to eliminate dissenting members of the Communist Party and anyone else he considered a threat.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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