- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 30.JUL.2023
8:00PM EST
#746 // WICKED & UPRIGHT IN CONTRAST - LIVE
There are three books in the Bible that have come to be called the Wisdom Literature, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Job, and all of these books are addressing the same set of questions. What kind of world are we living in and what does it look like to live well in this world? So how to be good at life. We create the tapestry of our lives in partnership with God. In fact, hokah in Hebrew isn't simply intellectual knowledge. The word is also used to describe a skilled artisan who excels at their craft, like woodworking or stone masonry. So we show we possess hokah when we put it to work and develop the skill of making a good life.
It's healthy to respect God's definitions of good and evil. And true wisdom means learning these boundary lines and not crossing them. We must apply the lessons of the Book of Proverbs to live a good life, and today we'll start by learning Proverbs thirteen. When we apply them, God's wisdom attends and guides us as we help others find a path towards God and His Kingdom of Success.
