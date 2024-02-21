Create New Account
Olympia Watch; Firearm Restrictions, Vaccines, Illegals, LGBTQ Instructional Material, Prisoners...
Published 15 hours ago

SB5444: New Restricted Areas for Firearms

SB6095: Secretary of Health can issues "standing orders" regarding prescriptions or biological products - vaccines. Meaning you will take them. And they can't be held civilly or criminally liable!

SB2368: The Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance.

HB2331: Protected Classes in school instructional material (similar to the Senate Bill)

SB5963: Paying to prisoners to go to college or vocational training.


