Morning of Oct 7th South Israel Drive - Approx 830am-10am Over 1 Hour Driving Footage
Morning of Oct 7th South Israel Drive - Approx 830am-10am Over 1 Hour Driving Footage

Were the Oct 7th Hamas bodycam vids with clouds pre-recorded and FRAUDS??


Was oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (<10%), or it was a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time. Will the real oct 7th please stand up....


LINK Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds & Bodycams oh my PT4 RARE Nova Music Festival & Oct 7th Footage >>>

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FApnzAVvjYU7/



LINK FINAL COMPLETE5 pt1 Israel Gaza War RARE Nova Music Festival & Kibbutz Hamas Attacks Footage >>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/itD1K18pSXEy/



LINK Previous 3hr vid - Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds oh my PT3 RARE Nova Music Party Festival & Kibbutz Attacks Footage >>> https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvdODD1TeWP3/

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
