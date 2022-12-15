Create New Account
A leading cause of death in Canada is the GOVERNMENT!
Glenn Beck


Dec 14, 2022

The MAID program in Canada — Medical Assistance in Dying — has become a leading cause of death for our neighbors to the north. Recent reports estimate 10,000 Canadiens died from medically assisted suicide last year, but Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid tells Glenn that number may be under-reported. In this clip, Reid joins Glenn to expose just how SHOCKING Canada’s MAID program truly is. She previews how it’s getting even WORSE, explains how socialized medicine is to blame, and theorizes why this kind of evil is happening at all…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmBy1lo9Ge4


