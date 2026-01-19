Ricky Bonazza (of Fear Factory and Butcher Babies) - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 603

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, the metal bassist, Ricky Bonazza (of Fear Factory and Butcher Babies), shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on Fear Factory’s U.S. Demanufactour 2025.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender American Ultra Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POJ5BX
EMG X Series Jazz Bass Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kODxVn
D’Addario ProSteel Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEr4xe
Aristides Multi-Scale Bass Guitar - https://aristidesinstruments.com/basses/
Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver XP - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3J64RX
TC Electronic PolyTune 3 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqJVOv
Darkglass NSG Noise Gate Bass Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKA95L
Shure Digital Wireless Guitar Pedal System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrxeov
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - September 17, 2025
Location - The WC Social Club in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Skip Intro
00:57 Bass Guitars
05:54 Pedals
