Ricky Bonazza (of Fear Factory and Butcher Babies) - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 603

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, the metal bassist, Ricky Bonazza (of Fear Factory and Butcher Babies), shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on Fear Factory’s U.S. Demanufactour 2025.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Ultra Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POJ5BX

EMG X Series Jazz Bass Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kODxVn

D’Addario ProSteel Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEr4xe

Aristides Multi-Scale Bass Guitar - https://aristidesinstruments.com/basses/

Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver XP - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3J64RX

TC Electronic PolyTune 3 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqJVOv

Darkglass NSG Noise Gate Bass Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKA95L

Shure Digital Wireless Guitar Pedal System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jrxeov





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 17, 2025

Location - The WC Social Club in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

00:57 Bass Guitars

05:54 Pedals





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





