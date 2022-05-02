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TV Anchor Caught on Video Allegedly Trying to Meet Underage Boy
A television anchor for an Upstate New York NBC affiliate was caught on video after allegedly driving three hours for a rendezvous with what he thought was a 15-year-old boy.
Zach Wheeler, an anchor and the news director for WETM-TV in Elmira, was reportedly placed on leave after being trapped in a sting set up by a group called 607 Predator Hunters. On video released by the group, Wheeler is confronted in a Dick’s sporting goods store where he was allegedly supposed to meet a teen.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/tv-anchor-caught-on-video-allegedly-trying-to-meet-underage-boy
Resist the Mainstream (https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-tv-anchor-caught-on-video-allegedly-trying-to-meet-underage-boy/?utm_source=telegram)
Watch: TV Anchor Caught on Video Allegedly Trying to Meet Underage Boy
'I thought the kid was 18.'