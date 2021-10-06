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Revisiting 9/11: David Ray Griffin vs Matt Taibbi
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12 views • October 06, 2021
Yours truly discovers an old 2008 discussion between Dr Griffin, eviscerating the official story of 9/11,
and Matt Taibbi, defending it. So this is a discussion of 9/11, official myths and their role in society, etc.
References
https://newslog.cyberjournal.org/911-truth-showdown-david-ray-griffin-vs-matt-taibbi/
http://www.dogandponny.org/2006/05/911-impossible-improbable-implausible.html
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and Matt Taibbi, defending it. So this is a discussion of 9/11, official myths and their role in society, etc.
References
https://newslog.cyberjournal.org/911-truth-showdown-david-ray-griffin-vs-matt-taibbi/
http://www.dogandponny.org/2006/05/911-impossible-improbable-implausible.html
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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