EPOCH TV | Facts Matter | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case
We unpack the latest on Trump's legal battles—starting with the looming Supreme Court's response to his ballot access case.
The court is scheduled to hear arguments this Thursday and issue its opinion.
The Supreme Court has given Colorado's Secretary of State 10 cool minutes to argue why Trump should be blocked from the ballot.
Unpack this and other major updates on Trump's legal battles. 👇
Episode Resources:
🔵 Previous Episode:
🔵 Trump Court Costs:
🔵 Colorado:
🔵 Georgia:
🔵 DC Case:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.