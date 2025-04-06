© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video:⚡️Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Bagheri: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not warmongering, but it does not accept bullying and will stand against it. Our response to any attack on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and its interests will be devastating and irreversible."
Earlier today, Iran:
Iran’s Supreme Leader has placed the country’s armed forces on high alert following recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by Reuters.