This video:⚡️Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Bagheri: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not warmongering, but it does not accept bullying and will stand against it. Our response to any attack on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and its interests will be devastating and irreversible."

Iran’s Supreme Leader has placed the country’s armed forces on high alert following recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by Reuters.

Iran has notified Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain that any US support in the event of an attack, including providing its airspace for US aircraft to fly over, will be qualified by Tehran as an act of aggression by the designated states.