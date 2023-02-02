CrossTalk: Escalation ladder

Almost one year into the conflict, no major Western leader has called for talks to bring peace to Ukraine and Europe. Instead, we are witnessing a dangerous escalation. The “Great Tank Debate” is settled. Will fighter jets be next? Where does this end?
CrossTalking with Peter Kuznick, Brian Berletic, and Christopher Black.
