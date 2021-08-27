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Call: Taxpayer-funded Ankle Tracking 'monitors' on student [26.08.2021]
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90 views • August 27, 2021
Everyone Needs to See This! Call It What It Is: a Pollce State!
Eatonville High School is using taxpayer-funded ankle monitors to track student athletes..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Rantz%3A+Eatonville+High+School+uses+ankle+monitors&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
29,161 Views aug 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KumZxc59mQ0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Eatonville High School is using taxpayer-funded ankle monitors to track student athletes..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Rantz%3A+Eatonville+High+School+uses+ankle+monitors&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
29,161 Views aug 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KumZxc59mQ0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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