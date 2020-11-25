STF: Ending Slavery, One Mind At A Time w Mark Passio (Natural Law)

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Stranger Than Fiction: Ending Slavery, One Mind At A Time w Mark Passio (One Great Work). On this episode, I interview Mark Passio, who is a musician, anarchist, teacher of Natural Law, & much more. I get to know more about who Mark is and what drives him to spread truth. We also talk about the true meaning of words (etymology) like occult and anarchy and discuss Natural Law and how it is different than Common Law. Plus, we talk about Mark's new internet/video network of content creators called One Great Work Network (consisting of Freedom Advocates and Spiritual Warriors), which I will be a part of!
Links:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkPassio
https://twitter.com/markpassio
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
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