🔥Impressive footage of missile strikes on Kiev last night.



Within a minute, 4 missiles hit the Goloseevsky district, and not a single one was shot down by air defense systems, including the most modern NATO anti-aircraft missile systems.

Adding:

Summary from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the progress of the special military operation as of June 2, 2026.



Last night, in response to a terrorist act by the Kiev regime in the city of Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic, where multiple waves of drone strikes on a college killed 21 students and wounded 42 others, as well as other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons of air, ground and sea-based launch, including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and strike UAVs, against defense industry enterprises, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities of Ukraine used in the interests of the AFU, and military airfields.



➡️As a result of the precision strike, 10 enterprises producing military equipment in Kiev were hit, including strike UAVs, among them: the Abris PT association, the radio-electronic industry enterprise Special Design Bureau Spektr, JSC Zavod Mayak, and the state company UkrSpetsExport. Also struck in Kiev were three AFU territorial recruitment centers (TCKs).



➡️In Zaporozhye, workshops of the Omelchenko Machine-Building Plant and the Motor Sich aircraft engine manufacturing plant were hit.



➡️In Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, the Fire Point company facility producing components for long-range strike UAVs and missile weapons was hit, along with a logistics center.



➡️In Kharkov Oblast, strikes were carried out against three defense industry enterprises, including the Kharkov State Aviation Enterprise, and two fuel and energy complex facilities used by the AFU.



➡️In Sumy Oblast, a strike was carried out against the Shostka State-Owned Plant Zvezda.



➡️Defense industry enterprises in Khmelnitsky and Poltava oblasts were also hit, along with infrastructure at six military airfields in Cherkasy, Rovno, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Khmelnitsky and Kiev oblasts.

Adding: if you didn't know from a couple of days ago.

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