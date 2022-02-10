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Defeat the Mandates Coming to Southern California -- March 5th -- from TheHighwire.com
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70 views • February 10, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/defeat-the-mandates-coming-to-socal/
America is Rising against Covid Mandates. Coming on the heels of the largest Rally against Mandates this country has seen, the call is being made to you, to stand shoulder to shoulder in truth with your neighbor. It’s going to be bigger than ever. Be in SoCal March 5th. Details coming, at defeatthemandatesus.com.
America is Rising against Covid Mandates. Coming on the heels of the largest Rally against Mandates this country has seen, the call is being made to you, to stand shoulder to shoulder in truth with your neighbor. It’s going to be bigger than ever. Be in SoCal March 5th. Details coming, at defeatthemandatesus.com.
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