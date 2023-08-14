ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence Drilling Unbiblical Message in Kids - Bryan Osborne

Teens and pre-teens are heavily influenced by popular culture, and they will be incredibly influenced by the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as new tools like ChatGPT have emerged. Bryan Osborne is a dynamic speaker and author who has a Biblical perspective on why kids and adults are swayed by the society around us. He warns that parents must be extremely discerning when utilizing technology within the home, especially since teens and pre-teens are prone to getting gravely addicted to smartphones and social media. What may seem sweet and innocent on the surface may be ultimately demonic in its ideology.
TAKEAWAYS
Small anti-Biblical seeds planted in the hearts of our children can, over time, become big and destructive ideologies
We must give our children a Biblical framework and worldview to prepare them for the challenges of life
Oftentimes, we disconnect the Bible from the real world and end up losing our most important compass
ChatGPT said that Jesus was not the Son of God and lied about critical topics such as abortion
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
🔗 CONNECT WITH ANSWERS IN GENESIS
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
