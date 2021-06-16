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The Great American Patriot
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40 views • June 16, 2021
The Great American Patriot - A Film By MrTruthBomb
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/greatamericanpatriot:d?r=6nptgAyudFxztKDQPivQDWmq8Jz2aQWF
This video looks at Trumps rise to becoming The Great American Patriot.
Holy Shit I Had NO real idea who generous this man truly is.... you would never know any of this through the media and I think i am too young to remember any of these things. WELL worth a watch even for this who think they know!
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/greatamericanpatriot:d?r=6nptgAyudFxztKDQPivQDWmq8Jz2aQWF
This video looks at Trumps rise to becoming The Great American Patriot.
Holy Shit I Had NO real idea who generous this man truly is.... you would never know any of this through the media and I think i am too young to remember any of these things. WELL worth a watch even for this who think they know!
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