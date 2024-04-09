Create New Account
4 Amazing Prophecies: The Arrival of the Palestinian State Could Bring to Pass 04/09/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 18 hours ago

If America splits the Land of Israel, God will Split America. This will be the start of the judgment on America. This may also be the start of the confirmation of the covenant, it may give Israel access to the Temple Mount, and it may then bring forth the Third Beast.

