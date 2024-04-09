4 Amazing Prophecies: The Arrival of the Palestinian State Could Bring to Pass 04/09/2024

If America splits the Land of Israel, God will Split America. This will be the start of the judgment on America. This may also be the start of the confirmation of the covenant, it may give Israel access to the Temple Mount, and it may then bring forth the Third Beast.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.