The Methods Podcast. Communication through a soft skills culture. Episode 1 with CEO Richard Blank.
2 views • 8 months ago



Welcome to The "Methods" Podcast, which takes a new outlook on todays success stories. We hope to empower young minds by delving into the journeys of contemporary leaders with a youthful perspective. From business moguls and lawyers, to aspiring entrepreneurs and lawyers, we're covering it all. Whether you're an established business owner or simply seeking inspiration, our podcast provides a valuable glimpse into the art of embodying success.


Welcome to the first episode of The "Methods" podcast with your hosts Bowen Saylor and Sebastian Chen! In this episode, we're thrilled to have the self-made Richard Blank as our guest. Join us as we dive into Richard's journey, from training thousands of bilingual telemarketers in Costa Rica to his business success and commitment to education.


https://youtu.be/Cx6Xy8cKWQQ

businesssalesrichard blank
