2023-02-22 Man Testifies Against MD "666" Bill to Force-Inject Children w/ the Harmful Injections

(MD Bill HB666) A bill that was initially created to bolster parents' rights to protect their children somehow became a bill that would now give the state of Maryland the right when there is an "compelling government interest" to take away parents' rights to protect their children. In other words, where there was no law allowing the government to force mandate "vaccinations" (bioweapon injections) on children in 2020, this bill would give the state of MD the authority to do so.





This man spoke to bills, HR6666 out of IL and bill HR666 out of MA. Both bills have to do with The Fauci (COVID-19) and trying to enforce contact tracing or harmful injections on people.