Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Southern CA announces test run Covid Passports 2021
channel image
PROMOGIRL07
28 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Let's not forget what happened!! Many of us have lost our friends and family to this subject. I made this video April 10, 2021.
I discuss a lot - even Franklin Graham telling a lie that "Jesus would have taken the shot". And so more in this informative video.
PS You Tube took my channel down the very next month after this video. They removed it in May 2021 for posting a vaccine rally . 

Keywords
californiafranklin grahamcovid passports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket