The U.S. Govt. Can Legally Kill Us - The 2nd Largest PSYOP in the Past 120 Years!
Published 16 hours ago

(Jan 22, 2023) Scott Schara: "After exposing the new death panels on December 25, the real question became, 'How is this possible?' I wish I had not found this nefarious answer. Our government crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s in order to unleash the current nightmare, legally. This paper exposes the facts backing up this bold statement."


Full article with references by Scott Schara: "Setting Us Up For The Kill – The Second Largest PSYOP In The Past 120 Years!":  https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h5qjkk8h67so8jf9p6v5j/HHS-Powers-Final.docx?dl=0&rlkey=w00wi906lq1rsg1946cj0km9g/



US Statement of Interest in Support of MTD-1: https://www.dropbox.com/s/w4p3a5dzhj7w48n/US%20Statement%20of%20Interest%20in%20Support%20of%20MTD-1.pdf?dl=0


Scott Schara's 'Deprogramming With Grace’s Dad' channel on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

Video source:  https://rumble.com/v26luvm-the-government-can-legally-kill-us-the-second-largest-psyop-in-the-past-120.html

