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Wicked WaPo: Fake Trump Call Source Jordan Fuchs Was Teenage Witch
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71 views • March 17, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall, along with TRUNEWS founder Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart, look at the strange new developments regarding the fake Washington Post Fake Trump call.
They also explore the connection with Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, and her influence by witchcraft.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/17/21)
They also explore the connection with Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, and her influence by witchcraft.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/17/21)
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