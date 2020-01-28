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Hillary Clinton admits having 'urge' to run in 2020
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3 views • January 28, 2020
Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew joins Fox and Friends to discuss impeachment, tonight's Trump rally in Wildwood, NJ and Hillary Clinton's latest interview saying she feels an "urge" to run in 2020.
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