🧨 Ex-CIA analyst: Russia won’t budge — Ukraine will surrender

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson argues Russia will not make any concessions in the conflict with Ukraine — and any talk of “compromise” is simply a Western ploy to weaken the stronger side.

“I hear people talk [like] Russia gonna have some concessions. They're not going to make concessions. They're going to win this militarily, and Ukraine will be forced into an unconditional surrender,” Johnson says on Dialogue Works.

According to him, the narrative about Russia needing to make concessions is designed to undermine its negotiating and battlefield advantage.

He adds that the real drivers of the war are the US and NATO — without their support, the conflict wouldn’t have dragged on this long.