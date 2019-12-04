Chickens Love Kangen Water 9.5 pH

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Animals and Pets LOVE Kangen Water 9.5 pH.
The scientific name for Kangen Water is "Electrolyzed Reduced Water" and there's tons of peer-reviewed studies on this water here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=electrolyzed+reduced+water
And here's more clinical studies here: https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&;as_sdt=0%2C45&q=electrolyzed+reduced+water+clinical+studies&oq=electrolyzed+reduced+water
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit